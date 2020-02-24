Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,856 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

SXT opened at $56.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SXT shares. Sidoti cut their target price on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Sensient Technologies news, CEO Paul Manning purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,225.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

