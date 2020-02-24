Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,503 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Korn Ferry worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,161,000 after buying an additional 74,062 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 58.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

NYSE:KFY opened at $41.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

