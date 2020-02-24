Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Amerisafe worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,865,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,200,000 after buying an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $75.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.45. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMSF. B. Riley upped their target price on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

