Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,128 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Kelly Services worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 294,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3,238.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 204.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,296,811.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,873.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $443,523.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,066.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $19.42 on Monday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $28.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $759.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

