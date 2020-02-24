Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

COLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.30 million, a P/E ratio of -70.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

