Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:NWL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:NWL) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Netwealth Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Netwealth Group stock opened at A$8.40 ($5.96) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$8.12 and its 200 day moving average is A$8.31. Netwealth Group has a twelve month low of A$6.68 ($4.74) and a twelve month high of A$10.11 ($7.17).

In related news, insider Matthew (Matt) Heine 132,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th.

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services technology company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company offers superannuation products, including accumulation and retirement income products; investment wrap products for self-managed superannuation and non-superannuation investments; managed accounts; and managed funds.

