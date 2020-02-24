Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $49.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $50.55.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

