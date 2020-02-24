Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 277,986 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Commercial Metals worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,429,000 after buying an additional 128,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after buying an additional 2,208,552 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 148,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 87,055 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after buying an additional 49,708 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.77. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

