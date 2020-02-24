IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) Declares $0.16 Interim Dividend

IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

IFL stock opened at A$6.52 ($4.62) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of A$7.00. IOOF has a fifty-two week low of A$4.61 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of A$8.45 ($5.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other IOOF news, insider Renato Mota 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th.

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

