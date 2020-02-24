Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 49.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $33.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

NTB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

