Telstra Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25

Telstra Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.249 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Telstra has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on TLSYY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

