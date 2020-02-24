Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Hyatt Hotels has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H stock opened at $91.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.