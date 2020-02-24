Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Loews has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE L opened at $53.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.64. Loews has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,096. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

