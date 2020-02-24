BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 90.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

BGCP opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.39. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

