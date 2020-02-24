Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.
CIE stock opened at A$0.86 ($0.61) on Monday. Contango Income Generator has a 1-year low of A$0.74 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of A$0.96 ($0.68). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.84.
Contango Income Generator Company Profile
