Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 102,645 Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 747,076 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 102,645 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $963.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. SM Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

