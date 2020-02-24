Moelis Australia Ltd (MOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Moelis Australia Ltd (ASX:MOE) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Moelis Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

MOE stock opened at A$5.77 ($4.09) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.56. Moelis Australia has a twelve month low of A$3.35 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of A$5.96 ($4.23). The firm has a market cap of $898.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62.

In other Moelis Australia news, insider Julian Biggins 82,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd.

Moelis Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates in two segments, Corporate Advisory and Equities; and Asset Management. The Corporate Advisory and Equities segment offers strategic and financial advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions; equity capital markets; debt markets; restructuring and recapitalizations; and situations advisory, as well as provides underwriting and institutional stockbroking services.

