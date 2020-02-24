Moelis Australia Ltd (MOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Moelis Australia Ltd (ASX:MOE) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Moelis Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

MOE stock opened at A$5.77 ($4.09) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.56. Moelis Australia has a twelve month low of A$3.35 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of A$5.96 ($4.23). The firm has a market cap of $898.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62.

In other Moelis Australia news, insider Julian Biggins 82,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd.

Moelis Australia Company Profile

Moelis Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates in two segments, Corporate Advisory and Equities; and Asset Management. The Corporate Advisory and Equities segment offers strategic and financial advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions; equity capital markets; debt markets; restructuring and recapitalizations; and situations advisory, as well as provides underwriting and institutional stockbroking services.

