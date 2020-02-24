Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.