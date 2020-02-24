MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $569.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

