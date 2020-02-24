Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHK opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at $714,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

