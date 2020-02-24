California Resources (CRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CRC opened at $7.59 on Monday. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 4.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

