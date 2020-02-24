Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TCOM stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

