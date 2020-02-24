Wendys (WEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WEN stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Earnings History for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Release Earnings on Wednesday
MGP Ingredients Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
MGP Ingredients Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Chesapeake Energy Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Chesapeake Energy Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
California Resources to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
California Resources to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Trip.com Group Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Trip.com Group Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Wendys Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Wendys Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report