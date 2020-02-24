Wendys (WEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WEN stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

