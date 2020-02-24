Energous (WATT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Energous to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WATT opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $44,835.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,924 shares of company stock valued at $111,113. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WATT. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Energous in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

