CSI Compressco (CCLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.01. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

