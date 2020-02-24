Ameren (AEE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Ameren to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $85.34 on Monday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

