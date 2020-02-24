Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.60 ($3.02) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISP. Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.33 ($2.71).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Analyst Recommendations for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Intesa Sanpaolo Given a €2.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Intesa Sanpaolo Given a €2.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Deutsche Bank Analysts Give AXA a €28.00 Price Target
Deutsche Bank Analysts Give AXA a €28.00 Price Target
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Given a €72.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Given a €72.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank
Southern and ENEVA S A/S Critical Contrast
Southern and ENEVA S A/S Critical Contrast
Restoration Robotics & PlusTherapeuticsInc . Financial Comparison
Restoration Robotics & PlusTherapeuticsInc . Financial Comparison
Oppenheimer and Capital Financial Financial Contrast
Oppenheimer and Capital Financial Financial Contrast


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report