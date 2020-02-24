Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.60 ($3.02) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISP. Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.33 ($2.71).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

