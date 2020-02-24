Deutsche Bank Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €28.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.42 ($34.21) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.86 ($32.40).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €24.13 ($28.06) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.82. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

