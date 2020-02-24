Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €72.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €72.10 ($83.84) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRE. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.37 ($65.54).

FRE opened at €49.66 ($57.74) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.63.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

