Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) & PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Financial Comparison

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) and PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Restoration Robotics alerts:

17.6% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Restoration Robotics and PlusTherapeuticsInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86% PlusTherapeuticsInc . -203.18% -1,037.22% -36.97%

Volatility & Risk

Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.26, meaning that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Restoration Robotics and PlusTherapeuticsInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00 PlusTherapeuticsInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A

Restoration Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $0.93, indicating a potential downside of 88.63%. Given Restoration Robotics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Restoration Robotics and PlusTherapeuticsInc .’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 15.22 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -9.51 PlusTherapeuticsInc . $3.67 million 2.19 -$12.63 million N/A N/A

PlusTherapeuticsInc . has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Restoration Robotics.

Summary

Restoration Robotics beats PlusTherapeuticsInc . on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About PlusTherapeuticsInc .

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma cancer. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.