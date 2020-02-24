Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) and Capital Financial (NYSE:CPFH) Financial Contrast

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) and Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Oppenheimer has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Financial has a beta of -1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 276% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oppenheimer and Capital Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oppenheimer and Capital Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $1.03 billion 0.34 $52.95 million N/A N/A Capital Financial $15.07 million N/A -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Oppenheimer has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oppenheimer and Capital Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 5.12% 9.43% 2.15% Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oppenheimer beats Capital Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee-based non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, and debt capital market products and services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and event driven sales and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, trust, and discount services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

