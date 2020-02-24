Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) & Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Power Integrations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $404.09 million 6.29 $43.49 million $0.45 42.29 Power Integrations $420.67 million 6.94 $193.47 million $1.78 55.54

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Lattice Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor and Power Integrations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 Power Integrations 1 1 2 0 2.25

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.98%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 10.76% 21.42% 10.23% Power Integrations 45.99% 9.27% 8.24%

Volatility and Risk

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Power Integrations on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation sells its products directly to end customers; and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, air purifiers, pumps, fans and blowers, dishwashers, and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.