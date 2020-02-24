Contrasting Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Longwen Group (NYSE:LWLW)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Oracle alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oracle and Longwen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 2 17 8 0 2.22 Longwen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oracle currently has a consensus price target of $57.55, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Oracle’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oracle is more favorable than Longwen Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oracle and Longwen Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $39.51 billion 4.44 $11.08 billion $3.16 17.30 Longwen Group N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Longwen Group.

Volatility & Risk

Oracle has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longwen Group has a beta of -1992.21, indicating that its stock price is 199,321% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Oracle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.0% of Longwen Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and Longwen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 27.62% 56.86% 11.00% Longwen Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oracle beats Longwen Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and relationship management, procurement, supply chain management, project portfolio management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, and risk and compliance applications. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, extend, and integrate business applications, as well as automate business processes. In addition, it provides a range of development tools, identity management, and business analytics software solutions for mobile computing development to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. Further, the company provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, virtualization, management, and other hardware-related software. Additionally, it provides consulting services, including IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade services; and customer support and education services. The company serves businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Longwen Group Company Profile

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Longwen Group Corp. in January 2017. Longwen Group Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.