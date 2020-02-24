SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) versus Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) Critical Survey

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SINGAPORE TELEC/S and Inventergy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINGAPORE TELEC/S 7.57% 4.00% 2.35% Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SINGAPORE TELEC/S and Inventergy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINGAPORE TELEC/S $12.79 billion 2.82 $2.28 billion N/A N/A Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SINGAPORE TELEC/S and Inventergy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINGAPORE TELEC/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SINGAPORE TELEC/S beats Inventergy Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment offers mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cyber security, and IT and professional consulting services. The Group Digital Life segment is involved in the digital marketing, regional OTT video, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. The company also operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; and offers ICT solutions and marketing technology services. In addition, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

