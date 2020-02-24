Critical Comparison: Sasol (NYSE:SSL) & Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sasol alerts:

2.2% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sasol and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 1 2 5 0 2.50 Range Resources 4 9 3 0 1.94

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $8.08, suggesting a potential upside of 157.43%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Sasol.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sasol and Range Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $14.35 billion 0.62 $303.01 million $2.17 6.57 Range Resources $3.28 billion 0.24 -$1.75 billion $1.13 2.78

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Range Resources. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sasol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sasol pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Range Resources pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Range Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Sasol has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Range Resources -50.85% 3.14% 1.37%

Summary

Sasol beats Range Resources on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia. The company also markets and sells gas, electricity, and liquid fuels products; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets explosives, fertilizers, polymers, and mining reagents, as well as alcohols, ketones, acrylate monomers, and other oxygenated solvemnts for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 4,900 net producing wells and approximately 878,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 415 net producing wells and approximately 118,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.