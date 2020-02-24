Analyzing Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) & Tokio Marine (NASDAQ:TKOMY)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Maiden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Maiden has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Maiden and Tokio Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tokio Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Maiden presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. Given Maiden’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maiden is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden -36.82% -219.93% -4.86% Tokio Marine 5.20% 8.66% 1.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maiden and Tokio Marine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $2.16 billion 0.03 -$544.62 million N/A N/A Tokio Marine $49.73 billion 0.79 $2.47 billion $3.87 14.44

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Maiden on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

