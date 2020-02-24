Contrasting American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) and Motorcar Parts of America (NYSE:MPAA)

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Axle & Manufact. and Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufact. $6.53 billion 0.14 -$484.50 million $1.62 4.94 Motorcar Parts of America $472.80 million 0.78 -$7.85 million $1.51 12.92

Motorcar Parts of America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Axle & Manufact.. American Axle & Manufact. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorcar Parts of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

American Axle & Manufact. has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Axle & Manufact. and Motorcar Parts of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufact. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.75%. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.52%. Given American Axle & Manufact.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Axle & Manufact. is more favorable than Motorcar Parts of America.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufact. and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufact. -7.42% 13.56% 2.55% Motorcar Parts of America -0.70% 9.99% 4.05%

Summary

American Axle & Manufact. beats Motorcar Parts of America on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. The company's Powertrain segment offers transmission module and differential assemblies, transmission valve bodies, connecting rod forging and assemblies, torsional vibration dampers, and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. Its Casting segment provides thin wall castings and high strength ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, brackets, and turbo charger housings for the light vehicle, commercial, and industrial markets. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

