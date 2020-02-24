Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Given $9.20 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $9.20 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Euroseas an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
ESEA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 27.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
See Also: Rule of 72
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.