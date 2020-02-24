Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $214,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,447.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $47,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $42,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,467 shares of company stock worth $742,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

