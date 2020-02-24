MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Given $12.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MVC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:MVC opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 17.16 and a quick ratio of 17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. MVC Capital has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Analysts expect that MVC Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MVC Capital by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MVC Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in MVC Capital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 456,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 99,192 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in MVC Capital by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in MVC Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

