Analysts Anticipate Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to Post $1.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. Rogers reported earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.38 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

ROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $110.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $132.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 2.10. Rogers has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $206.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 848,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $46,386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

