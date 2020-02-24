Brokerages Expect NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NCI Building Systems’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NCI Building Systems.

NCI Building Systems stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. NCI Building Systems has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

