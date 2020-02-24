Zacks: Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Given $11.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Medallion Financial’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medallion Financial an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $172.76 million, a PE ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

