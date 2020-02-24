Analysts Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Myriad Genetics posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of MYGN opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.99. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $48.40.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

