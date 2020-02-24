Raymond James Analysts Give Canfor (TSE:CFP) a C$17.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFP. CIBC raised Canfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised Canfor from a tender rating to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.75.

TSE:CFP opened at C$13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$8.55 and a 1 year high of C$16.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

