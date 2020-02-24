Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Increased by Cormark (TSE:FR)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.67.

TSE:FR opened at C$13.16 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$16.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$377,400. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,616,750. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Analysts Give Canfor a C$17.00 Price Target
Raymond James Analysts Give Canfor a C$17.00 Price Target
TiVo Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
TiVo Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Increased by Cormark
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Increased by Cormark
Piedmont Lithium Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Piedmont Lithium Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Dream Industrial REIT Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share
Dream Industrial REIT Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share
Encana Corp. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Encana Corp. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report