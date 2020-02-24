Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Increased by Cormark (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.67.

TSE:FR opened at C$13.16 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$16.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$377,400. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,616,750. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

