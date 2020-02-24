Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $56.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

