Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sompo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SMPNY opened at $19.71 on Monday. Sompo has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities.

