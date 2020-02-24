Cormark Comments on Iamgold Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Iamgold in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$4.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$3.08 and a 12 month high of C$5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.75.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

