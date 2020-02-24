Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.89 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.33.

NYSE TFX opened at $370.40 on Monday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $271.56 and a 1-year high of $398.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,543.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,642 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

